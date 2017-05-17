Halle Berry, 50, Shows Off Her Stunning Body in Racy Photo: ‘No Fear’

Age is only a number if you’re Halle Berry! The 50-year-old actress showed off her insane body in a sexy Instagram post on Tuesday.



‘I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone,” she captioned the sultry shot.



WATCH: Halle Berry Shares Rare Pic of Son Maceo



In the photo, Berry’s silhouette is pressed against a pane of glass. It is unclear whether she’s entirely nude or sporting some lingerie for the racy shot, but one thing’s for sure -- she’s one hot mama!

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

The Oscar winner is showing no signs of slowing down, attending her first Met Gala earlier this month and spending lots of quality time with her two kids -- Nahla and Maceo.



The proud mom recently posted a series of sweet pics with her kids for Mother’s Day.



“Remember, the way we talk to our children becomes their inner voice. Be patient with them. They’re just beginners,” she captioned a pic of herself holding Maceo.

Happy Mother’s Day. Today and everyday, I honor all mothers for their strength, patience, and grace. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 14, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE PICS: Inside the 2017 Met Gala -- Katy Perry Performs, Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Booty & More!



She also shared a photo of herself kissing both of her kids while wearing cat ears, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day. Today and everyday, I honor all mothers for their strength, patience, and grace.”



For more from Berry, watch the clip below!