Keith Urban Sings National Anthem for the First Time at NHL Playoff Game as Nicole Kidman Cheers Him On

The 49-year-old country singer sang the National Anthem at the Nashville Predators’ playoff game on Tuesday, as Kidman supported him from the stands. Urban Instagrammed a cute video of the two at the game -- both sporting Predators gear -- and revealed that the occasion was the first time he's ever been asked to sing the National Anthem.

"I've lived in America for almost 25 years, and I've never been asked to sing the National Anthem, until tonight," he said. "So, it's a huge honor. Thank you, Preds. God Bless!"

Not surprisingly, he nailed it!

Of course, Urban's good friend, singer Carrie Underwood, was also at the game on Tuesday, supporting her husband, Predators team captain Mike Fisher.

Check her out excitedly celebrating the team's win and singing along to DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win."

Last month, 34-year-old Underwood surprised Predators fans with her own National Anthem performance ahead of the Preds’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff against the Chicago Blackhawks.

