Gisele Bundchen Says Tom Brady Suffered From a Concussion Last Year: ‘We Don’t Talk About It’

Gisele Bundchen dropped a bombshell on fans when she openly spoke about husband Tom Brady's unreported football injuries, while appearing on Wednesday's CBS This Morning.

The 36-year-old model revealed to co-host Charlie Rose that the New England Patriots quarterback suffered from a concussion last year, which she suggested was one of many.

“Are you trying to get him to retire?” Rose asked Bundchen.

“You know, I just have to say, as a wife, I’m a little bit, as you know, it’s not the most, like, unaggressive sport, right?” Bundchen explained. “Football, like he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every -- you know, we don’t talk about it but he does have concussions.”

“I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right?” she continued. “I mean, I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

The revelations come just days after Brady told ESPN that he has no plans on retiring. Bundchen also spoke about the strict diet her family follows.

“We have a plant-based diet, we’ve been having it for 10 years,” she said. “We feel better, it’s better for our health, and everything we put into our body has an effect on us, on our energy, how we feel.”

Rose then referenced a previous interview in which Brady admitted that he wouldn’t be the athlete he is today without the benefits of being on a plant-based diet.

“He doesn’t feel achy, he just has so much more energy,” Bundchen added. “In the beginning it was a little, you know, different for him, but now he loves it and he wouldn’t have it any other way because he feels better.”

Bundchen also appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about the environment and was accompanied by environmentalist Paul Hawken, who is promoting his new book, Drawdown, which highlights 100 ways to reverse global warming.