Nick and Aaron Carter Mourn Father's Death at 65: 'My Heart Is Completely Shattered'

Nick and Aaron Carter's father has died at age 65.

Nick broke the tragic news via Twitter on Wednesday, with the Backstreet Boys member writing, "I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night... While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

"My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much," Aaron tweeted on Wednesday. "#RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭."

ET has reached out to the singers' reps.

In 2012, the Carter family suffered another family tragedy when Aaron and Nick's sister, Leslie Carter, died at 25.

Meanwhile, Aaron recently opened up to ET about the rumors surrounding his personal struggles.

