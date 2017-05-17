Lauren Bushnell Moving Back to Los Angeles, Pursuing Modeling After Ben Higgins Split

Lauren Bushnell appears to be doing just fine after her and Ben Higgins' breakup.

The 27-year-old reality star reveals in a new interview that she's moving back to Los Angeles following her split from the Bachelor star. Bushnell -- a former flight attendant -- had moved to Denver, Colorado, to be with Higgins, after she accepted his proposal during the show's season 20 finale.

"I'm moving back to SoCal," Bushnell tells People about her future plans. "That's where my life was before the show -- my friends, my siblings. I love the beach, the healthy lifestyle and the energy that Los Angeles has to offer. I'm definitely a SoCal girl at heart!"

WATCH: A Timeline of All the Signs Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Were Headed Towards a Split

She's also trying her hand at modeling. The blond stunner recently made her modeling debut, teaming up with San Diego store Van De Vort, to model its bohemian-style summer collection. Bachelor season 20 star Amanda Stanton is also featured in the photo shoot.

"It's something new to me, and I really enjoy doing it," Bushnell says of her career change. "I feel so lucky to have these opportunities coming my way."

"I would love to get even better [at modeling] with some real training to continue doing fun lookbook shoots like this one,” she adds. "It's hard to call it work when you’re getting to dress up in cute clothes, get your hair and makeup done and get to go to fun locations with a group of inspiring women who are involved in the shoot."

And Bushnell's ambition doesn't stop there.

"I would love to start my own clothing line," she shares.

When ET spoke to Bushnell and 29-year-old Higgins last March following the Bachelor finale, Bushnell revealed that she wanted to start her own business one day, but was putting her relationship with Higgins first.

"I'm still a flight attendant, so that's in the plans, but the great thing about my job is that it's so flexible," she said. "So, the opportunity to fly and potentially do something else on the side -- which has always been, you know, it has been a dream of mine to eventually own my own business or something like that -- but right now, I am going back to work and focusing on our relationship and moving to Denver."

In March, Higgins also admitted to ET that Bushnell missed her L.A. roots.

"I think Lauren would love to move to L.A.," Higgins said. "[But] Denver is home for right now. My job is in Denver, our life is in Denver. Life has been crazy for the last two years, who knows what's next?"

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Break Up -- What Went Wrong

Bushnell and Higgins announced their split on Monday, though the news wasn't exactly a shock to Bachelor nation. Watch the video below for a timeline of all the signs Bushnell and Higgins were headed for a breakup.