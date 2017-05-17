Star Sightings: Kim Kardashian Steps Out for Ice Cream, Octavia Spencer Hosts Education Event!

It was a pretty sweet day for the Kardashian family!

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian spent the day at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles, California on May 11, bringing along their little ones for a day of sprinkles, popsicles and fun.

Kourtney and daughter Penelope certainly enjoyed the museum's iconic life-size sprinkle pool, while Kim and daughter North took a call in the bubblegum pink room. It appeared the group was filming the visit for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so we'll have to wait and see if fans will get more of their adventures there!

Earlier in the month, The Real hosts Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Loni Love all posed in celebration of DeLeón Tequila's Cinco de Mayo bash at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood, California. Joining the group of gals in a stylish red hat was Mai's mom. Guests sipped on DeLeón Tequila’s specialty cocktail, "Mexican Mule," during the event.

On May 6, Octavia Spencer posed with gal pal Amy Schumer while hosting City Year Los Angeles' 7th annual Spring Break: Destination Education fundraiser in Los Angeles, California. The event, which supports education in L.A., attracted a star-studded crowd including Mel B, Jennifer Garner and Pharrell Williams.

Moonlight star Mahershala Ali also came out to support the cause and was spotted sharing a laugh with City Year AmeriCorps members. There was no shortage of entertainment either, with a performance from OneRepublic.

That same day, "Bom Bidi Bom" singer Nick Jonas proudly showed his support at the Beyond Type 1 cocktail party at Avenue LA in Los Angeles, California. The 24-year-old artist, who is a Type 1 diabetic, gave a touching speech about his personal experience with diabetes at the event just before jetting to Bloomingdale's in New York City, where he hosted an exclusive in-store launch of the Nick Jonas x Altec Lansing headphone and speaker collaboration.

Elsewhere in the Big Apple, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted at the annual J/P Haitian Relief Organization Gala with founder and friend Senn Penn at Sotheby's in NYC earlier this month. The event, co-hosted by Gayle King, was topped with performances by Damien Rice and Andra Day, who performed her hit song, "Rise Up." Naomi Campbell, Ellie Goulding, Andy Cohen and Donna Karan were also on hand to support the organization's newest initiative, "Haiti Takes Root," which benefits reforestation following Hurricane Matthew.

It was a champagne-soaked Kentucky Derby party this year with Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt! The sprinter was also appointed as the Chief Entertainment Officer by G.H. Mumm's official Derby champagne, Maison Mumm. In his first mission as CEO, Bolt hijacked the Mumm corporate headquarters in New York City to throw a dapper affair.

Models Nina Agdal and Chanel Iman attended the soiree, while Chelsea Leyland spun an epic dance hall set behind the DJ booth.

On May 9, E! celebrated the launch of its latest series, What Happens at The Abbey, by hosting a private happy hour at the show's featured bar, The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, California.

David Cooley, the owner of the iconic bar, and E! president Adam Stotsky also joined the festive gathering.

Cast member and Abbey VIP server Billy Reilich and co-star Ashlee Lian were later spotted chatting with Stotsky at the party.

What Happens at The Abbey airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. on E!

Life is good for 37-year-old comedian Kevin Hart, who recently revealed on Instagram that he and wife Eniko Parrish are expecting a boy, While in Monte Carlo, he announced his partnership with PokerStars, the biggest online gaming company in the world. "I'm going to make poker sexy, cool and fun for all... while also using it to help worthy charitable causes," the actor said.

Netflix's Master of None star Aziz Ansari had quite the family affair for the show's season two premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York City on Friday. The 34-year-old producer sweetly walked the red carpet with his mother, Fatima Ansari, his father, Shoukath Ansari, and his brother, Aniz Ansari -- who are all are involved in the production of the series. Also on hand were cast members Danielle Brooks, Alessandra Mastronardi, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim and Kevin Yu as well as guests Adrienne C. Moore, Janet Mock and Annie Parisse. Following the screening, the party continued at The Top of the Standard with sliders and to-go boxes with the show’s logo.

Actress Darby Stanchfield was all smiles in New York City while promoting her new Pure Leaf documentary, Journey With a Tea Master, highlighting the brand's authentic process behind its home-brewed teas.

Soon-to-be mom Whitney Port was glowing while stepping out of 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City.

The Hills alum later filled out special Mother's Day cards to send to loved ones while wearing an All Saints’ Philly Denim Jacket.

Sophia Bush looked classy at the Listerine #unlockyourbold Launch Party in New York City.

Meanwhile, back in California, Bella Thorne kicked off fashion-fitness retailer SIX:02’s "Thank You" campaign, celebrating unapologetic women. The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress rocked a camo printed sports bra and slit-knee track pants.

Pro-surfer Anastasia Ashley teamed up with Aloe Gloe to host its #GloeFromWithin summer sweepstakes launch event in Venice Beach, California.

Thanks to Zyrtec, allergy sufferer Jordana Brewster was able to head outdoors for a workout in Los Angeles, California.

Brooke Burke-Charvet prepped for National Women's Health Week with some of her workout necessities including Poise Impressa at Playlist Yoga in West Hollywood, California.

Marlon Wayans got silly with the laugh-activated vending machine for M&M'S Red Nose Day at Walgreens in Los Angeles, California. The campaign raises awareness and donations to help children in need.

Cheers to these moms! Jaime King, Laura Dern and Ali Larter gathered at Geoffrey Zakarian's Georgie at Montage Beverly Hills for Perrier-Jouët's Mother’s Day celebration.

The blonde bombshells were spotted toasting to motherhood with a glass of Belle Époque Rosé in hand, while King and Larter gleefully chatted about upcoming projects and their special Mother's Day plans.