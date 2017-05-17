Jennifer Lopez Calls Look-Alike Daughter Emme Her Woman Crush Wednesday -- See the Cute Pic!

Jennifer Lopez has a very special crush!

In honor of "Woman Crush Wednesday," the Shades of Blues star took to Instagram with a happy snap alongside her look-alike daughter, Emme.

"My #WCW is my lil coconut Emme!!!" Lopez captioned the mommy-daughter car selfie, rocking a casual ponytail and a sweatshirt reading "Good Vibes."

The mother of 9-year-old twins Emme and Max also added a bunch of sweet hashtags to the pic including, #goodvibesonly, #coconutcrush and #littlemisssunshine.

Lopez clearly doesn't mind showing love to the special women in her life. In January, ET caught up with the 47-year-old entertainer, where she described how her family influenced her shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti.

"I think of family and they're my stability, they keep me grounded," Lopez told ET during the launch of her shoe collection at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, California. "There was a connection there, so I was like, 'I'm going to name it after all the women in my family.'"

Lopez went on to explain naming a pair of heels after Emme. "She's soft and fierce," the proud mom gushed. "She is like the combination of everything good in this world."

