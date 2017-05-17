Val Kilmer Talks Battling Cancer, Says 'Many People Have Been Healed by Prayer' and 'Love'

Val Kilmer is opening up about fighting cancer as well as his faith as a devout Christian Scientist.

The 57-year-old actor acknowledged his health issues last month, sharing in a Reddit AMA for the first time that he had "a healing of cancer." Prior to the admission, Kilmer refuted his friend Michael Douglas' claim in October that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Kilmer again got candid in a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, when asked about being a cancer survivor.

"I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world," Kilmer wrote. "People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself. But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine."

Kilmer went on to talk about knowing Dr. Bernard Lown, the inventor of the defibrillator. The actor recalled a conversation with Lown, who told him that the most important thing for a doctor to do when a patient fears for their life is to "fluff their pillow," and above all, to show love.

"Well that's what is at the heart of [Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy’s] understanding of the teachings of Jesus," Kilmer continued. "He taught his students how to heal physical and mental challenges by understanding the immense power of love. I have seen people turn down love. I have turned it down myself when I was younger."

In his personal situation, the Top Gun actor said prayers profoundly affected him while he was hospitalized.

"It was an unspeakable sense of universal support while I was briefly in the hospital," he shared. "Even two of my doctors mentioned praying with me, for me."

"Sometimes people are surprisingly mean about this sort of talk," he added. "Maybe they mix it up in their minds with extremists.

In November, Kilmer said Douglas sent him an apology note after his comments about Kilmer battling cancer.

