James Corden to Return as 2018 GRAMMY Awards Host

James Corden will once again emcee music's biggest night!

The Late Late Show host is officially returning as host of the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. The news was announced during the CBS Upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday.

RELATED: James Corden Opens GRAMMYs 2017 by Tripping Down the Stairs, Dissing Donald Trump in Epic Rap

Corden hosted the ceremony for the first time earlier this year, replacing longtime host LL Cool J, who had been the presenter for five consecutive years. The Carpool Karaoke mastermind kicked off the show with a fun song and dance number, scaring everyone into thinking he had technical difficulties when he got stuck on the rising platform and then fell down the stairs.

Instead of the traditional monologue, Corden opted for a rap, naming nominated artists and adding a bit of political humor.

"Beyonce performing, the Queen is here dummy, slay the whole stage with twins in her tummy," he sang. "Live it all up because this is the best and with President Trump we don’t know what comes next. We sit here tonight no matter our race or where we were born or color or race, using this art remember forever we can survive by sticking together."

RELATED: Katy Perry Spotted Singing 'Dark Horse' With James Corden While Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' in L.A.

The 60th edition of the GRAMMY Awards will be returning to New York City for the first time since 2003, taking place at Madison Square Garden. CBS will air the ceremony on January 28, 2018.

Watch the best and worst moments of the 2017 Grammys, in the video below.