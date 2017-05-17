Scott Disick's Friends Concerned About His Partying Ways as Ella Ross Gets Cozy With Leonardo DiCaprio

Scott Disick and model Ella Ross seem to have gone their separate ways -- but Disick hasn't skipped a beat.

But the 33-year-old reality star, who was spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles with Bella Thorne on Monday, has friends concerned with his excessive partying, a source tells ET.

"His friends hope that he finds peace and a place where he doesn’t feel like he needs to party all the time," the source says.

Meanwhile, Ross, who was photographed on a lunch date with Disick at Nobu Malibu earlier this month, seems to have moved on with Leonardo DiCaprio, as the two were spotted getting cozy at L.A. hot spot Avenue on Tuesday night.

An eyewitness tells ET that Ross and the Oscar winner "were talking and dancing together for a while," adding that "it looked rather cozy and they seemed pretty interested in each other."

"Ella and Leo danced next to each other by the DJ booth," another eyewitness tells ET. "The were very flirty."

The pair left Avenue at 1:50 a.m., but the party didn't stop there. According to one of ET's eyewitnesses, Ross, DiCaprio and his pal, Tobey Maguire, all left together.

DiCaprio was most recently linked to model Nina Agdal. ET has reached out to the actor's rep for comment.

