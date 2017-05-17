Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Staying in Shape as a Mother of Three: Your Workout is 'Playing With Your Kids'

Zoe Saldana is an action superstar, a TV producer and the mother of three sons who are all under 3 years old -- and she's opening up about how she manages to find a balance that allows her to be healthy, happy and in control.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star sat down with Shape magazine, and talked about her dedication to clean eating.

"I can’t work out regularly, so I compensate by eating a lot healthier than I might otherwise," Saldana said. "Once you have relatively healthy eating habits, your workout can become playing with your kids, strolling around the neighborhood, playing airplane, or just changing diapers."

The 38-year-old actress also stressed the importance of self-acceptance, which for her goes hand-in-hand with trying to live the healthiest life possible.

"If we could design ourselves, we’d all be perfect. But we can’t, so why be unhappy about it?" she shared. "I've never wanted different hair or my body any other shape. And I've never thought of a person as ugly unless they opened their mouth and their heart was full of venom."

Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, welcomed their twin boys, Cy and Bowie, in November 2014, and recently welcomed their third son, Zen, in February. According to Saldana, it's her tight-knit family that helps her maintain her emotional balance.

"When I feel overstimulated by the world, I lean on my family. I have a great partner in life, great sisters, a mom who is a friend, and some male friends whom I love to pieces too," Saldana said. "If I’m suffering and in pain, it hurts more if I don't share how I feel and ask for help. It’s so healing when you ask for love and are loved back."

Saldana's sisters, Cisely and Mariel, joined her for part of her interview, and the trio opened up about starting their own production company, Cinestar, which recently produced the NBC miniseries Rosemary's Baby, which Saldana also starred in.

When asked about the secret to working harmoniously with her sisters, Saldana said, "[We acknowledge] that everyone has their own strength. It makes us all accountable, and all leaders in our own way."

"We have tremendous respect for one another," Cisely added. "We're one year apart and went through puberty together with just one bathroom. We always say that if we could do that, we can do anything."

As for their inspiration to start a production company focused on creating content with a mainly female perspective, Mariel explained, "I want little girls watching TV to see someone with my voice and shape. The more of us who are out there doing it, the more they’ll see that."

"We only had one African American Barbie doll. And remember, there was only one G.I. Joe female action figure. We want future generations to feel represented," Cisely added.

