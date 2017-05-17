Felicity Jones Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Charles Guard

Congrats to Felicity Jones!

The 33-year-old actress is engaged to boyfriend Charles Guard after two years of dating, Us Weekly reports.

RELATED: The Rise of Felicity Jones: Inside Her Year of Oscar Buzz, Tom Hanks and 'Star Wars'

It's been a big year for Jones, who is usually tight-lipped about her personal life. The British actress led Star Wars' first standalone film, Rogue One, to incredible box office success.

“It's just a fantastic time,” she told ET in July of adding her name to the list of the franchise's strong female characters. “Rather than it being a trend or being something unusual, I would hope that we're in a world now that we have an equal amount of male leads and equal amount of female leads. That's absolutely how it should be.”

In a November interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jones opened up about the possibility of having children as her career continues to skyrocket.

"Fortunately, I feel like we're in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children," she said. "From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children, they don't waste their time doing things they don't want to."

ET has reached out to Jones' rep for comment.

RELATED: Felicity Jones Opens Up About Feminism, Pay Equality and ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’

See more on Jones in the video below.