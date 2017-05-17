Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna Dancing to Rihanna's 'Needed Me' -- Watch!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter is a strong contender for Rihanna's most adorable fan!

On Wednesday, Teigen gifted her Snapchat followers with a super cute video of 1-year-old Luna dancing to Rih Rih's hit single, "Needed Me."

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Daughter Luna to Meet the Easter Bunny, Adorableness Ensues: Pics!

The short clip features Luna bouncing to the beat while Teigen gives her some encouragement from behind the camera.

"Yeah girl!" says the proud mom as the song plays in the background.

😂😂😂 #chrissyteigen #johnlegend #lunasimone #snapchats A post shared by Princess Lulu 👑 (@babylunalegend) on May 17, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

NEWS: Chrissy Teigen Gets a Tramp Stamp for Revenge After John Legend Dances With a Fan: See the Pics!

Teigen and Luna are currently on the road with Legend for his Darkness and Light tour.

When he's not on stage, Legend is making time for family outings, like a recent trip to an aquarium where Luna touched a turtle and indulged in a little crocodile gazing.

#johnlegend #chrissyteigen #snapchats A post shared by Princess Lulu 👑 (@babylunalegend) on May 16, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

#johnlegend #chrissyteigen #snapchats A post shared by Princess Lulu 👑 (@babylunalegend) on May 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Adorably Reenact 'Spider-Man' Kiss on 'Lip Sync Battle' -- Watch!

If it's not already obvious, Luna is a full-fledged social media star. She doesn't have her own official account just yet, but Legend and Teigen have been pretty generous with sharing adorable footage of their daughter.

See more of Luna's cutest moments below.