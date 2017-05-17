Derek Hough Gets Sweet Kiss From Girlfriend Hayley Erbert on His 32nd Birthday -- See the Pics!

Happy birthday, Derek Hough!

The former Dancing With the Stars pro turned 32 on Wednesday -- and got a little kiss from his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, to celebrate.

"Happy Birthday to this handsome man of mine," Erbert captioned a snap of the two on Twitter. "I love you ❤️."

Happy Birthday to this handsome man of mine. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7cQTqOGk3b — Hayley Erbert (@Dance10Hayley) May 17, 2017

The 22-year-old dancer isn't the only one wishing Hough a happy birthday. His sister, Julianne, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her brother alongside a sweet slideshow.

"Happy Birthday to my big brother! 🎉🎉🎉There is nothing better than hearing this 5yr old guttural laugh! This is your best self Dman!" she wrote. "I'm so lucky to be your little sister and to have had you to look up to my entire life. You never cease to amaze me with your talents, gifts and your heart!"

