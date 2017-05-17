Tamra Judge Says Phaedra Parks 'Should Be Fired' After 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Drama

Tamra Judge doesn't have time for lies.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country star took to Facebook on Wednesday to weigh in on Phaedra Parks' recent Real Housewives of Atlanta drama, declaring that the attorney "should be fired" from the reality franchise.

"When you make up a LIE about a cast mate (or husband) and try to destroy their character & reputation YOU SHOULD BE FIRED #bye-bye," Judge wrote. "Kandi Burruss everyone knows you're a class act!"

In part three of the RHOA season nine reunion, Porsha Williams revealed that Parks was the one who originally claimed that Burruss had once tried to drug Williams before sex, which Burruss continuously denied. Parks apologized to both Burruss and and Williams during the reunion, saying that she "shouldn't have repeated it."

A source recently revealed to ET that Parks will not be returning to RHOA for another season.

During an interview with ET on Monday, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen revealed that "none of the other women wanted anything to do" with Parks after the incident.

