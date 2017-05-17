Ian Somerhalder Calls Nikki Reed 'Most Amazing Human' in Sweet Birthday Message

Ian Somerhalder is head over heels for Nikki Reed!

The 38-year-old actor wished his beautiful wife a very happy 29th birthday on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know," the former Vampire Diaries star wrote alongside a nine-picture Instagram slideshow. "Today, we celebrate you. For an innumerable amount of reasons I couldn't even begin to describe, as all of those who know you and those who even don't know you, would agree."

"It's your day. The love and light you radiate to the world shines like a beacon for all to see. It's that love and light that guides me to the safe shores of home from the turbulent and sometimes treacherous waters of life," he continued." Thank you for your tireless pursuit of spreading good, being an instrument of change and seamlessly weaving the complex threads of our lives together into the warmest, softest and most magical blanket. Every day I get to watch you being you I'm constantly reminded of your beauty and prowess and how lucky I am to share this life with you. Love, Ian."

Earlier this month, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together. "In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter," Somerhalder said about becoming a father.

Reed and Somerhalder also recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary and continue to be madly in love.

