Bob Saget's 'Full House' Co-Stars Send Him Heartwarming Birthday Wishes

Bob Saget got lots of love on his 61st birthday from his Full House co-stars.

On Wednesday, the actor was gifted with special heartwarming messages from his TV family, who took to social media to express how much they loved him.

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays Saget's TV daughter, D.J. Tanner, shared a photo of the two, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the one and only Bob Saget! If I start listing all the things I love about you and about how well we get each other, it's gonna sound like a remembrance instead of a celebration."

"Love you with all my heart," she added. "Anyone who's had the blessing of knowing you for even a minute has been touched and changed. (And don't go making that into a dirty joke). Happy Birthday Bob - from all my heart."

Jodie Sweetin also sent a sweet message to her TV dad. "Happy, happy birthday Bob Saget!! Words cannot say how much I love you!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Your love, warmth and genuine friendship has been such an immensely important part of my life for over 30 years now. You have shown me how to laugh at myself and keep laughing through the darkest of times, something I'll never forget. All your Full House family celebrates you today! Love you 'dad'!!"

Andrea Barber also shared a selfie with "Mr. T," meanwhile, Lori Loughlin opted for a throwback pic, thanking Saget for his friendship. "Thank you for all the years of unwavering friendship and laughter, laughter, laughter," she captioned the pic.

Happy Birthday Bob!!! Thank you for all the years of unwavering friendship and laughter, laughter, laughter!!! They broke the mold! Love you so much!! 🎂🎉😘 A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on May 17, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Happy Birthday to the selfie king himself! @bobsaget Love you, Mr. T! 🎂🎈 A post shared by Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) on May 17, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Dave Coulier wished his "brother" a happy birthday with a silly photo of the two hugging prom style on the steps of the Full House home.

I love you long time! Happy birthday to my brother @bobsaget A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) on May 17, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

While John Stamos has yet to wish his buddy a happy birthday on social media, a day before, he shared a pic on Instgram with Saget and Coulier wearing onesies.

I lost a bet. 🐯 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on May 16, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

The trio recently took a trip to Disneyland with their ladies to celebrate Stamos' girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh's, 31st birthday. For more on their time at the Happiest Place on Earth, watch below.