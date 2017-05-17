Seth Rogen Jokes That Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the 'Better Looking Version' of Him and His Wife

Seth Rogen recently came to an "unsettling" realization.

The Neighbors star jokingly tweeted about his findings on Wednesday, sharing a split photo of him and his wife, Lauren Miller, next to a snap of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

"Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us," Rogen captioned the pic.

In all fairness, the couples look a lot alike in the pics. Aside from Rogen and Timberlake rocking scruffy beards, they're all wearing the same colors, and similar outfits.

But there is a major difference between the photos that makes the viral tweet even funnier: he and Miller look much more serious in comparison to Biel and Timberlake happily strolling hand-in-hand.

And Cougar Town star Busy Phillips couldn’t help but marvel at Rogen's discovery.

"This is insane. And true. But insane," she tweeted.

"We've known for a while," he wrote back.

When it comes to marriage, Timberlake, 36, and Rogen, 35, are more similar than they may think.

Besides having October weddings, their wives were born in the same year (Biel, 35, is a few months older than Miller, 34), and it seems that both they've found the key to successful marriages in Hollywood.

In fact, Rogen once revealed the hilarious secret to his "perfect" marriage.

"The only thing that we do is watch a lot of television," he told ET during the UNITE4:GOOD and Variety's 3rd Annual "UNITE4:HUMANITY" event last year. "So I guess we have to credit it to that."

Miller added that they also "eat a lot of buffalo wings."

"Yeah, buffalo wings and television," Rogen agreed with a laugh. "That's the key to a perfect marriage."

