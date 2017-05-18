Kesha Talks About How Social Media Contributed to Her Eating Disorder, Her New Outlook on Life

Kesha is hoping to inspire others by sharing her story. The 30-year-old pop star opened up in a very candid essay for Teen Vogue about the struggles she’s faced her entire life with bullying.



She noted that even though she faced harsh critics growing up, it’s nothing compared to the online trolls of today.



“When I think about the kind of bullying I dealt with as a child and teen, it seems almost quaint compared with what goes on today,” Kesha wrote. “The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick. I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.”



Kesha went on to note that it was online comments that contributed to her struggles with an eating disorder.



“Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder,” the singer explained. “The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great.”

These days, Kesha is working toward creating a better, healthier version of herself.



“In the past couple of years I’ve grown up a lot. I’ve realized that once you take the step to help yourself, you’re going to be so happy you did,” she wrote. “Taking the time to work on yourself requires bravery. Trying to change your life based on other people’s thoughts can drive you crazy. You have to figure out what makes you feel good and what keeps you in a positive head space.”



One thing she’s done to move forward is change how she approaches social media. She now takes more breaks from her accounts and spends time in nature.



“Being among animals in their natural habitats reminds me that my problems are so small. Our lives are no more significant than the lives of any other animals,” she said. “We’re all just animals, after all!”



The performer also noted that she’s working on new music that embraces her new outlook on life.



“I’m currently writing an album that explores how my vulnerabilities are a strength, not a weakness,” she revealed.



