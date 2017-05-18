Amber Tamblyn Reveals She Once Drank Blake Lively’s Breast Milk as Andy Cohen Drinks Hers on ‘WHHL’

Things got weird on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When the host asked actress Amber Tamblyn about her husband, David Cross, drinking her breast milk, she offered Cohen a sip.



“Am I drinking it here? Am I literally going to do this, is this really happening?” a shocked Cohen asked.



WATCH: Amber Tamblyn's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars Sweetly Support Her at Directorial Debut Premiere



After everyone, including Tamblyn started chanting “chug, chug, chug!” and Cohen took a sip.



“It's very sweet, it's sweet. And it's good with a tequila chaser,” Cohen quipped. “Wow, I'm schvitzing. Can I have more? Just kidding. That's the closest to a breast I've ever been. Wow.”

When fans started teasing that Cohen had become a member of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Tamblyn noted that it was actually not far off.



“That’s actually literally true because I’ve drank Blake Lively’s breast milk, and so now technically if that went through me, you’ve technically had Blake’s and my breast milk together,” Tamblyn said of her co-star and friend.



“So does that mean I’ve done it with Ryan Reynolds?” Cohen joked. “That would make it all better.”



In addition to drinking one another’s breast milk, the Sisterhood’s co-stars have also been publicly supporting one another recently.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Amber Tamblyn Reveals How Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler Inspired Her Directorial Debut



All four of the on-and-off-screen friends, including America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel, attended Tamblyn’s directorial debut premiere earlier this week.



For more from the sweet reunion, watch the clip below!