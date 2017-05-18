Kylie Jenner Films New Reality Show in a Bra Top, Poses in a Sheer Black Swimsuit: Pics!

The Curves of Kylie! Kylie Jenner had no problem showing off her hourglass figure on Wednesday, getting racy on Instagram and stepping out in an equally provocative ensemble.



The 19-year-old reality star was spotted filming her new series, The Life of Kylie, with her pal, Jordyn Woods, while out shopping in West Hollywood.



For the outing, she rocked a black sports bra and skin-tight black bicycle shorts with a colorful pattern up the sides. The look flaunted her toned abs and tiny waistline.

Jenner also sported a sheer black one-piece swimsuit in a sultry Instagram post. In the pic, she posed with her arms up and her eyes closed.



She captioned the pic, “Sweet.”

sweet A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 17, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

In addition to running her Kylie Cosmetics company, Jenner is also preparing to debut her show on July 6. She’s also been busy in her personal life.



Jenner has been spotted out with rapper Travis Scott since her split from Tyga. For more on the rumored new couple, watch the clip below!