Johnny Depp Reveals Strangest Place He's 'Hooked Up With Someone' and His Favorite Co-Star Kiss

Ellen DeGeneres can't tell if Johnny Depp is being serious when she puts him in the hot seat.

The 53-year-old actor appears on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and while he answers all the host's personal -- sometimes embarrassing -- questions, he does so with a bravado that makes it seem as if he's just making stuff up.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Says He Would Tell His Younger Self to 'Get Out of This Business Immediately'

When DeGeneres asks what his favorite body part is, Depp says he likes the back of his head, then claims that he likes his shoes, joking that they are surgically attached to his feet. The daytime TV host follows up by inquiring if Depp likes his "a**," to which he replies, "I accept it."

Up next, DeGeneres asks what the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star's favorite curse word is, and he quickly responds, "a**," before changing his answer to "bollocks."

The questions only get more personal when DeGeneres inquires, "Where is the strangest place you've hooked up with someone?" Shocked at the question, Depp takes a moment before responding, "The trunk of a car, enclosed."

Not buying his answers, DeGeneres goes on with the game, and Depp tells her that his "first celebrity crush" was actress Carol Channing and the best kisser of his many co-stars is Javier Bardem, who is in the latest Pirates movie with Depp.

EXCLUSIVE: Javier Bardem Opens Up About Acting Alongside Johnny Depp on Pirates 5 -- He's 'a Joy to Work With'

Depp will be portraying Captain Jack Sparrow for a fifth time on the big screen when Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26, but he's portrayed his beloved character several times off camera when visiting children's hospitals around the world.



"Wherever I go, I bring Captain Jack in a box. Jack in a box," he tells DeGeneres. "You meet all these kids who are dealing with very adult illnesses, and you see this incredible courage on their faces, and it's the parents that are falling apart. So, I don't break character, I just try to do as much stupid stuff as I can to make them laugh."

The A-list star also recently dressed up as Captain Jack and surprised theme park goers at Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Anaheim, California. Check it out: