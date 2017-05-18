Jennifer Lopez FaceTimes With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on the ‘Shades of Blue’ Set: Pics!

Harlee Santos missed her man! Jennifer Lopez was spotted FaceTiming her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, on the set of her NBC police drama Shades of Blue in NYC on Wednesday.



The 47-year-old actress was all smiles while talking to her former New York Yankees star boyfriend.

She recently opened up to ET’s Leanne Aguilera at the NBC Upfronts, insisting her man won’t be joining her on screen anytime soon.



"Oh, no, he's not an actor," she told ET. "You know, he's busy doing so many new, great things with his life and his career. I'm really proud of him."

The new couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in early May and since then have been spotted out several times together in NYC.



