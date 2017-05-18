Ageless Susan Sarandon Shares 1978 Throwback Pic From Cannes

Whatever Susan Sarandon is doing, it's totally working for her.

On Throwback Thursday, the 70-year-old actress shared a photo of herself from 1978 when she was in her early '30s. In the stunning image posted on Instagram, Sarandon is seen posing on a balcony in Cannes, France, wearing white pants, New Balance sneakers, and only a blazer -- no blouse.

The Feud star shared the image after turning heads on Wednesday at the screening for Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) as part of the opening gala for the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Sarandon wore a green velvet dress from Alberta Ferretti that put all her curves, and cleavage, on display. She paired the gorgeous gown with statement sunglasses and black pumps.

While Sarandon has an age-defying way about her, she told Allure in 2014 that she's never gone down the Botox route. "It's mostly fear-based. I just find it so scary-looking when people's faces don't move, so I've never done Botox," she admitted. "I find that fillers and implants are so scary because you're at the mercy of the artistry of whoever is doing it, and I've seen so many people who suddenly have gigantic lips or 45-degree angles on their cheeks, and I'm so afraid."

The Oscar winner also told the magazine that she has switched up her workout and beauty routine in the last decade. "I exercise much more now; I didn't exercise at all when I was younger. I go to the gym for cardio, which I just started in my 40s, and I added boxing," she noted. "Moisturizing is also pretty essential now, whereas before, I didn't pay attention to wearing it or much sunblock. I can't emphasize enough how cigarettes are so bad for your skin at any age. I never bought cigarettes or became addicted, but I would pick one up if someone I was dating was smoking, or if I was at a bar sitting around when everyone was smoking."

