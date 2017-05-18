Playing Simone Biles Says She’s Lost Her Six-Pack Since Joining 'Dancing With the Stars': ‘I’m Not as Toned’

Simone Biles may have been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, but she’s still our dancing queen.

“The experience was wonderful. I feel like I found out a lot about myself, not just gymnastics Simone, but normal Simone,” she revealed to ET's Cameron Mathison after her shocking elimination from the show on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles and Sasha Farber React to Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'This Isn't My Element'

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 20-year-old gymnast continued to gush about her experience on the show and opened up about how her body has changed since joining the reality competition.

“It looks different than my gymnastics body because I haven’t been working out,” she said. “Dance helps keep me in shape, but I’ve lost my six-pack.”

“I’m not as toned,” she continued. “I think I just lost a little muscle definition.”

The superstar athlete, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, told ET that she’s ready to enjoy a bit of anonymity.

"I feel like I've been at a high so much, no one wants to see my name again on social media. I mean, come on," Biles joked. "Sometimes I'm sick of my own name. On the radio [I hear] 'Simone Biles' and I'm like, 'Oh my god, shut up!'"

EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Jennings on Making the 'DWTS' Finals With Emma Slater: 'Being Here Is So Thrilling'

With Biles out of the running for the mirror ball trophy, the season comes down to Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, NFL star Rashad Jennings and former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross.

Dancing With the Stars' two-night finale airs next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.