EXCLUSIVE: Gina Rodriguez Reveals Boyfriend's Adorable Reaction to Her 'Prom Pic' With Brad Pitt

Gina Rodriguez's boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, was just as excited as the actress when he learned that she had met Brad Pitt while at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Jane the Virgin star snapped a "prom pic" with the 53-year-old actor on Tuesday, and admitted to ET's Leanne Aguilera that she totally fangirled over the A-lister -- and so did her guy. "When I was talking to my boyfriend about it, he was like, 'It's like you met the male Beyonce,'" Rodriguez quipped while at the the 2017 CW Upfronts in New York City on Thursday. "I was like, 'Thank you.' That's why I love my boyfriend. He's so awesome. He's so incredible."

Rodriguez also revealed that she nearly didn't make it to The Late Show because she got her hand stuck in a car window and started "freaking out" when it started to swell.

Prom Pic with Brad Pitt. No biggie. Catch us tonight on @colbertlateshow 😳 A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on May 16, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

"It shocked me and I was tearing [up] a little bit. I was like, 'Oh no, this is going to be terrible,'" she recalled. "Then they were like, 'Brad Pitt's here.' I was like, 'We're good. We're good!'"

Rodriguez said when she arrived to The Late Show, "boom," Pitt was right there. "I don't fangirl ever!" she gushed, before quickly admitting, "Wait, Meryl Streep. Girl, I almost fell forward on Meryl Streep!"

You make my heart smile @joe_locicero #blessed Human connection is more important than money, power or fame. Everything is sweeter with you Joe. The stress isn't as hard, the fear isn't as great and I know I can take it all on with you lifting me up. A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on May 13, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

The 32-year-old star also seems to be a big fan of her boyfriend, who reprised his role as Prince Charming, aka the Don Quixote stripper, on Jane the Virgin last week. "He's just awesome," she said of LoCicero. "He's such a good sport about it."

