New 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Reveals She Is Engaged: 'I Am Very Much in Love'

Rachel Lindsay is engaged!

The newest Bachelorette spilled the beans during a conference call with reporters on Thursday, just days before her season of the ABC dating show premieres on Monday.

WATCH: Rachel Lindsay's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Begins on 'After the Final Rose' -- Meet Her First 4 Suitors!

"I am very much in love," Lindsay revealed. "And engaged!"

ET recently caught up with Lindsay during her first official Bachelorette photo shoot, where she opened up about the qualities she was looking for in a husband.

"[I'm] definitely [looking for] confidence, a man that's secure and self aware. I'm gonna bottle that all into one," she said. "[I want a] guy who has good morals. And then a funny guy."

Lindsay's pal, Corinne Olympios (who will also make an appearance on this season of The Bachelorette), told ET's Brice Sander on Wednesday night that she knows Lindsay "found the right one."

"I'm really happy for her," she shared.

WATCH: 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Enjoys a Group Date With Six New Suitors on 'Ellen'

While it might be too early to tell which guy fits the bill -- and gets down on one knee! -- see some of the season's early standouts in the video below.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.