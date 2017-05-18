Chrissy Teigen Says Daughter Luna Refuses to Eat What She Cooks: 'I Take It Personally!'

Baby Luna is a picky eater!

Chrissy Teigen is revealing some of her adorable daughter's favorite foods, and it turns out that she's not so enthusiastic about Mom's cooking.

"If I try to steam green beans or puree them, she will not eat that," Teigen shares during an episode of The Rachael Ray Show airing on Friday.

Teigen goes on to say that 1-year-old Luna enjoys snacks (specifically ones in baby-friendly packages that she can squeeze) and other "real food."

"She loves my mom's scalloped potatoes, she loves real food, but she will NOT eat my own food, which kind of breaks my heart," the 31-year-old model admits. "I take it personally!"

Meanwhile, Luna's already developed a sweet spot for her father, John Legend.

"If John feeds her, she’ll be like 'Dada! Dada!' and she'll eat anything!" Teigen jokingly adds. "Moms, you know there is just no getting around it. They just love their daddy."

Legend's sweet bond with Luna, played a part in Teigen choosing to have a daughter. The couple conceived through in vitro fertilization, and as Teigen explained to People last year, she knew that her husband would be "the best father to a little girl."

"I picked the girl from her little embryo," Teigen recalled. "I picked her and was like, 'Let's put in the girl.'"

"I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me," she explained. "It excited me to see … just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond."

