EXCLUSIVE: LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian on Keeping Their Marriage Strong, Figuring Out the Co-Parenting Dynamic

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are proving the doubters wrong.

In April, the couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary and eight years together, and they’re letting ET in on their romance secrets.

“[The secret is] stepping out for fun date nights!” Cibrian shares at OK! Magazine’s Summer Kickoff Party at the W Hollywood hotel on Wednesday night.

“It’s been good,” Rimes says. “I think respect has been a big thing for us, and stepping out for date night. I mean, we do, we have the kids half the time, so there's always kids involved, so it's nice to get out and kind of remember what it was like when you were first dating every once in awhile.”

Cibrian shares custody of his sons, 13-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Jake, with ex-wife Brandi Glanville. For a good part of the past eight years, there’s been a lot of public back-and-forth about their co-parenting. Now, Cibrian says things have quieted down.

“It’s been great,” he admits.

This Sunday, Cibrian and Rimes will celebrate Stepmother’s Day with the boys. Rimes recently opened up about the little-known holiday, which falls on the Sunday after Mother’s Day.

“Not many people know about it,” Rimes tells ET, “and there's such an odd rub, sometimes, for moms and stepmoms on Mother's Day. I think every mom should be celebrated on Mother's Day, but I think it's great to have an option for stepmoms to be able to kind of split that time and kids to be able to celebrate their stepmoms if they want to celebrate their stepmoms, and moms feel celebrated and have their own day.”

“It just makes everything a little bit smoother,” she adds, with a laugh. “Everybody has their own way of celebrating with their own family. It's all very personal, but I think it's just something for people to know about.”

Rimes is currently working on new music, and confesses that her relationship with Cibrian’s sons is always in her head as inspiration.

“I get inspired by life all the time,” she says. “Family, the kids inspire me … trials and tribulations inspire me. Just everything. Life is one, big creative canvas for me, which is fun. It's a great way to live.”

