Pippa Middleton and Fiance James Matthews Go Jogging Near Her Family Home Days Before Wedding

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are getting in a last-minute workout!

The soon-to-be newlyweds were spotted on Thursday enjoying a morning jog around her family's home in Bucklebury, England, just days before they're set to say "I do."

While Middleton and Matthews got some fresh air, catering equipment and furniture arrived at St. Mark's Church on the Englefield Estate, where they'll be walking down the aisle. Middleton and her mother, Carole, were seen doing a walk through of the venue on Thursday.

A source tells ET that the 33-year-old sister of Kate Middleton will be spending Friday night at her parent's home, before heading to the church, which is about a seven mile drive from the family compound, on Saturday morning. The road will be closed to traffic and the public at 7 a.m. on Saturday. ET's source says that reports of Middleton arriving to the church on Saturday in a horse-drawn carriage are false.

A source describes the Englefield Estate as "a very picturesque, small village." "There is a farm, school and nursery on the property, which spans about 20,000 acres," the source says.

The reception will take place at the Middleton compound, which is being equipped with a massive tent and other temporary structures.

ET learned on Wednesday that Meghan Markle has arrived in London ahead of Middleton's nuptials, but it remains to be seen if she'll be boyfriend Prince Harry's plus one at the ceremony.

Reporting by Jennifer Peros.