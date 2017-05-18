Rihanna Surprises in Glam Gown at Cannes Dinner Celebrating Her Jewelry Line -- See the Singer's Demure Look!

Even when Rihanna tones it down, she still looks pretty amazing.

The 29-year-old singer was the guest of honor at the Chopard dinner on Thursday -- held in honor of her new collection with the iconic brand -- during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. Rihanna chose a chic, floor-length black Ralph & Russo gown for the occasion, and wore a matching sheer shawl. Elegant Chopard jewelry and bright red lipstick completed her simple, yet super glamorous, look.

Rihanna announced her new jewelry collection last month.

"I'm so happy to announce that I've had the honor of designing with the legendary Caroline Scheufele, of the @chopard family, my first high end jewelry collection!!" she Instagrammed.

The "Love on the Brain" singer's understated style on Thursday was a big change from her incredible Met Gala look earlier this month, where she won the night in an audacious Comme des Garcons piece.

