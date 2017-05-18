Elon Musk Posts Photo of Amber Heard as Mera in 'Aquaman'

Elon Musk is proud of his girl!

Though the two have yet to publicly confirm their romance, the tech billionaire took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of Heard in character as Mera from the upcoming movie, Aquaman.

"@AmberHeard as Queen of Atlantis," Musk wrote alongside the photo, which was first posted by director James Wan.

A source told ET last month that Musk and Heard had been dating for "a while" after meeting "a few years back while Amber was with Johnny [Depp] and [they] were strictly friends."

"Elon is very attentive to Amber, which is something she looks for in a partner," the source said.

