Kim Kardashian Celebrates Reaching 100 Million Followers on Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has hit a social media milestone!

The 36-year-old reality star celebrated reaching 100 million followers on Instagram with a special photo collage featuring Kanye West and their adorable kids, North and Saint.

"Can't believe I reached 100 million Instagram followers, all thanks to YOU!, Get the stories behind my top pics," she tweeted and later deleted Thursday, along with a link to her favorite Instagram posts.

Hitting the 100 million mark certainly makes Kim the most followed reality star on Instagram, but she's not the only celebrity with a major online audience.

Selena Gomez is the most followed user on Instagram with a whopping 120 million followers, Ariana Grande has an impressive 105 million followers, while Beyonce and Taylor Swift round out the celebrity roster with 102 million followers each.

Despite her huge fan following, Kim did recently keep a low profile on social media. After her traumatic Paris robbery last year, the mother of two took a well-publicized break from the spotlight, which included going silent on Twitter, Instagram, etc.

By late October, Kim resumed filming on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and made her official return to Instagram a few months later.

"It was time for Kim to get back on social media and back to work," a source revealed to ET in January. "That is a huge part of her career. She has obligations to support her family and has an entire team working for her. It was time to get back to normal."

