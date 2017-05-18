Jenny McCarthy Wishes Son Evan a Happy Birthday in Sweet Social Media Messages

Jenny McCarthy's son, Evan, is all grown up!

The 44-year-old TV personality took to social media on Thursday to share a couple of sweet birthday messages for her 15-year-old. "Happy birthday to my amazing son, I love you to the moon and back!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a collage of adorable pictures of the two.

Happy birthday to my amazing Son @easher99 I love you to the moon and back! A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on May 18, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

McCarthy also shared another photo of Evan on Twitter with the caption, "Happy birthday to my beautiful Son. You are my sunshine."

Happy birthday to my beautiful Son. You are my sunshine. pic.twitter.com/nsuFuKx3Yy — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) May 18, 2017

Back in February, ET spoke with McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg about expanding their family. The couple, who got married in August 2014, each has kids from their former marriages, but aren't planning on having more anytime soon.

"I'm at that age where it's like, really tick tock," McCarthy dished. "And we both said we enjoy each other's company so much, and we have three kids [from previous relationships]! So, we want to be able to give all our energy to them and still enjoy our golden years."

"After working all these years together, to be able to focus on our children, and to burden them with another child, and to burden ourselves at such an early stage in our relationship -- we'll let the other boys graduate high school and see what happens then," Wahlberg, who is dad to two sons, 15-year-old Elijah and 24-year-old Xavier, added.

