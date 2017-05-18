Kristen Bell Shares Hilarious Airplane Mom Hack Alongside Rare Photo of Daughter

Call Kristen Bell the MacGyver of motherhood.

The 36-year-old actress, who is a strong advocate of keeping her daughters out of the spotlight, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare pic of one of her girls for a worthy cause: showing off her awesome airplane mom hack.

"Quick fix for a broken pull up when you're on an airplane? Hair tie. BOOM. Next question. #mom," Bell wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her handy work.

Bell opened up about raising 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta with ET on Monday, offering a quick piece of advice to other moms of toddlers.

"The one finger rule was something I really enjoyed," she confessed. "They said, 'Let your toddler experience things.' Like, 'I wanna touch that vase!' Rather than always saying, 'No,' you say, 'Let's do it! Let's do one finger.' So, my toddlers go around and touch everything with one finger."

