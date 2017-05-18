Kim Zolciak Says Son Kash's Dog Attack Taught Her To 'Trust the Process'

Kim Zolciak has found the bright side to a scary situation.

While her 4-year-old son, Kash, continues to recover from being bitten in the face by a dog last month, the mother of six is revealing what she learned from the frightening incident.

The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute snap of Kash having fun in a pool, alongside a reflective message.

"Kash has taught me so much these last three weeks, who would have thought a 4 year old could teach a 38 (almost 39 on Friday) year old so much," she wrote. "Having a positive attitude is super important I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way."

"I'm such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control," she admitted. "I love you my nugget!! He can swim finally, back to school today, and is healing nicely!"

Zolciak wrapped up the post with a note to her fans. "GOD IS SO GOOD and so are all of you," she gushed. "The power of prayer is something I tell ya'. THANK YOU."

Kash has come a long way since suffering "traumatic injuries" following the April dog attack which left him hospitalized.

"I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life," Zolciak shared on Instagram following the emergency. "My husband, our daughters, KJ, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up."

Now that he's on the mend, Kash is not only swimming again, he's back to cuddling with adorable puppies.

