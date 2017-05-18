Pink Cycles 100 Miles for No Kid Hungry With Husband Carey Hart, Documents Entire Journey on Social Media -- Watch!

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, cycled 100 miles to raise money for No Kid Hungry on Thursday.

The 37-year-old singer, who gave birth to her son Jameson in December, has been training hard to get her post-baby body back, as well as get ready for this special event, and sharing the journey on social media. Her morning began by posting a photo with her hubby before they began their 100-mile trek. "Let's do this," she captioned the Instagram pic.

Let's do this!!!!! #nokidhungry #chefscycle #fightinghunger A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

WATCH: Pink Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jameson on 'Spring Break' -- See the Cute ​Snap!

Throughout the day, the "Funhouse" singer documented her experience on Instagram and updated fans on her progress. "We made it to rest stop one," she said in a video after reaching the 23.1 mile mark. "We're doing good."

No kid hungry!!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

RELATED: Pink's Daughter Willow Cuddles With Baby Brother Jameson in Sweet Pic: 'That's Amore'

"Rest stop two, mile 37. Yeah! Five miles more than I've ever gone in my life, I'm killing it," she cheered in another clip. "Just took two Advil, staying in the game."

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

At mile 47, she pulled over to feed 4-month-old Jameson after not seeing him since 6:30 a.m. Pink then kept riding and "busting her ass" while asking fans to donate to the organization. "Here's the thing, this is for No Kid Hungry. There is still time to donate. A dollar goes a long way. One dollar is ten meals for one kid," she said. "Donate what you can. It means the world to us."

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

WATCH: Pink Shares Breastfeeding Pic With Baby Jameson: 'Hiking Makes Us Thirsty!'

Two hours later, she updated her followers by saying, "All right, we're at the last rest stop. 85 miles in, we have 15 miles to go."

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

After her rigorous 100-mile bike ride, which included her falling over and crying, Pink gave fans one last video update.

"We made it. If the camera is shaking, it's 'cause my hands are shaking. I fell over, I cried, then I yelled, and then I figured there was nothing else to do, so I got back on my bike and finished it," she shared before turning it over to her husband who "had a blast."

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 18, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

For more on Pink, watch below.