Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Releases First Solo Single -- Listen to 'Break a Little'!

Pentatonix singer Kirstin Maldonado has officially gone solo!

The 25-year-old artist released her first solo single, titled "Break a Little," on Friday. The song is the first of new music from her upcoming debut EP which will arrive this summer via RCA Records.

Rebranding herself as kirstin™, the news comes after fans speculated the possibility of a solo project since last week's release of Helena Legend's "Dose of You," which featured the GRAMMY Award-winning artist's vocals.

"Break a Little" is a total 180 from Maldonado's music with the a cappella group. Described as an electro-pop sound, the single is "an emotional, yet reaffirming track, as the chorus breaks out into a dance-y, infectious beat while the singer declares, 'Every time I see your face, I break a little.'"

"I'm so proud of 'Break a Little,'" Maldonado said in a statement. "I always wanted to write a sad song that sounds happy. I think everyone can relate to this emotion. It’s about longing for something. You’re attracted to a vice or person you know you shouldn’t come back to, but you can’t help it."

Listen to the song below.

Last week, Pentatonix's Avi Kaplan announced that he would be leaving the group after six years. In a video posted on Facebook, the 28-year-old explained how he was struggling to keep up with the group's busy schedule and wanted to spend more time with his friends and family. Watch his message in the video below.