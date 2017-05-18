EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Gushes Over Daughter Lily-Rose's Blossoming Career: 'She's a Perfect Creature'

Lily-Rose Depp stunned on the red carpet at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, and her famous father, Johnny Depp, has nothing but pride for his little girl.

ET caught up with the star at the premiere of his upcoming film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, where he opened up about his daughter's flawless red carpet fashions.

"It's shocking. Shocking! She's about to turn 18 and she's a perfect creature," Depp marveled. "What's most amazing is, it has all happened very quickly for her -- just boom!"

"She's so down to earth and she's so sharp and sophisticated and treats [fame] with respect, but doesn't take it all too serious to where it's a burden [on her]," he continued. "I'm very proud in the way she's handled herself."

Depp's daughter, a burgeoning actress in her own right, turns 18 on May 27, one day after her father's latest installment in his blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise sails into theaters across the nation.

Depp is reprising his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow for the fifth time, and the actor revealed he's developed a love for playing pranks on his co-stars in the 15 years since shooting the first film in the series.

The actor said his favorite kind of prank is just "a little joke here and there to wake somebody up."

"You know, you put some gruyere cheese in the heating ducts and turn on the heater," Depp shared. "It certainly is a wake-up call for the person that walks into that trailer."

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters May 25.