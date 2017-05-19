EXCLUSIVE: Katie Lowes ‘Cried a Lot’ in ‘Scandal’ Season 6 Finale Read During Pregnancy Reveal

WARNING: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Thursday’s Season 6 finale of Scandal.



No more oversized purses and weird angles! Scandal is officially getting a baby… or at least a pregnancy. Star Katie Lowes’ real-life pregnancy is being written into the show as her character, Quinn, revealed that she’s expecting her fiancé Charlie’s baby in Thursday’s season six finale.



Quinn revealed the news to Charlie (George Newbern) on inauguration night, and though he was thrilled, Huck (Guillermo Diaz) was not.



ET’s Leanne Aguilera spoke with Lowes at Paley Fest on Thursday ahead of the finale. And though she wouldn’t reveal any spoilers, she did dish about her own pregnancy and reading this season’s finale.

“Well, I cried a lot,” the 35-year-old actress admitted. “I cried at the table read. Kerry [Washington] cried. Bellamy [Young] cried. It was incredibly moving on so many levels, and it was a very emotional experience.”



And though star Washington has been pregnant twice while filming the show, her character, Olivia Pope, has never gone past the first trimester of pregnancy. Lowes is excited to share her first-time motherhood with her co-star and friend.



“Kerry's been my mentor to my life in every category,” she told ET. “That’s what I can say. And motherhood is no different.”



It was recently announced that the ABC drama would be ending after season seven, which Lowes is both sad and excited about.



“It's bittersweet, of course, but it's also the best because, you know, we love it so much and I just feel so grateful for loving something so much,” she said. “I also feel like we're just gonna blow the last season off the -- it's just gonna be huge, and we're gonna blow the roof off and I'm excited for that.”



