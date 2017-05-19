Matthew Perry Talks ‘Friends’ Residual Checks, Reveals Which Chandler Storyline He Axed

It pays to be on one of the biggest sitcoms of all time! Matthew Perry visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, where a fan called in and asked the actor about his Friends residual checks.



“I get a little something and I go, ‘Hey, that’s nice!’” Perry said elusively. “It’s a really great job I had… I started the job when I was 24. It was amazing. I had the job from 24 to 34, I’ll never have a job like that ever again.”



The Friends talk continued when Perry played “Plead the Fifth.” Right out of the gate, the 47-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom, pleaded the fifth when asked to play “Shag, Marry, Kill” with his three female Friends co-stars.

Host Cohen then asked Perry about David Schwimmer’s claim that some of the co-stars broke the show’s rumored “sex contract.”



“I don’t know who he was referring to,” Perry insisted. “I think there was no sex between them, unless I was really missing something.”



Perry also revealed that there was one Friends storyline that he specifically axed.

“There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches,” he noted. “I called up and said, ‘Let’s not do this one.’”



