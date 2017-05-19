Ruby Rose Slams ‘Bully’ Katy Perry’s New Music, Defends Pal Taylor Swift

Shade alert! Ruby Rose took to Twitter on Thursday to make some not-so-veiled jabs at Katy Perry’s new music.



“’Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean ‘fetch’ happen,” Rose wrote, referencing Perry’s new album, Witness.

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

The album, which has already released singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit,” and “Swish Swish,” which features rapper Nicki Minaj, is due out on June 9.



When a fan noted that Rose better not be insulting Minaj, the 31-year-old actress and model reacted, “Not gonna lie, Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn’t sound a mess.” She later added, “I toured with Nicki. She was very nice. Very funny and very talented.”

@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

But Rose’s rant against Perry didn’t end there. She went on to note the pop star’s involvement in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing, “I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.”

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

The Orange Is the New Black star added, “I’ve always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That’s not new. You have to follow your [heart].”

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

When someone accused Rose of being a hypocrite, referencing her pal Taylor Swift’s song “Bad Blood,” which is rumored to be about Perry, she had a quick response.



“Wasn’t around sweetheart but my bully experiences came from one of the people involved in that song and it’s obviously not T,” she wrote.

@jamescochranee Wasn't around sweetheart but my bully experiences came from one of the people involved in that song and it's obviously not T. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

As Perry’s fans continued to slam Rose for her comments, she replied, “You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. they’d be hits.”

You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the'd be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Some Swift fans also went on to praise other members of the GRAMMY winner’s squad, specifically Selena Gomez’s new single, “Bad Liar.”



“So good! And Haim!” Rose added, referencing more of the celebrity friend group. “And Lorde.”

Swift has been out of the spotlight recently as she is reportedly preparing to release new music. Meanwhile, in addition to the upcoming Witness, Perry has also announced that she will be a judge on the ABC reboot of American Idol.



Fans of Swift and Perry called shade when it was announced that the “Firework” singer would be collaborating with Swift’s DJ ex, Calvin Harris, for some of her new music. But Perry has denied that any of her songs will call out Swift specifically. "I think [my new album is] a very empowered record,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person."



For more from Perry, watch the clip below!