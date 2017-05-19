Christina El Moussa Gets Tattoo Honoring Her Kids: See the Ink!

Christina El Moussa showed her love for her two children in a very permanent way this week.

On Thursday, the Flip or Flop star posted a photo to Instagram of her new wrist tattoo of 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden's birthdays. "Been wanting this for a long time," she captioned the image. "No time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames"

Christina has been posting lots of pics of her kids since her split from husband Tarek El Moussa. In April, she took Taylor and Brayden along with her on a work trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she shared photos of her kids on Easter and was also snapped in a bikini.

"It coincided with Taylor's spring break, so she went out [to Maui] early for Easter," her rep told ET at the time. "They had a great weekend celebrating Easter with a bunch of activities for the kids. She’s doing really well, she's happy, healthy and so are the kids, which are her main priority. She's focused on several projects right now and is in a really great place.”

As for her relationship with her ex, Christina and Tarek appear to be getting along. On Monday, Tarek posted a photo of their children and praised his estranged wife. "I'm a day late and a dollar short, but I want to wish Christina a happy Mother's Day," he wrote. "Tay and Bray love her to the moon and back!"

A source told ET that Christina planned on celebrating her first Mother's Day post-split in Newport Beach, California, where she and her kids were to have brunch on a boat and cruise around the harbor. Here's more of what we know of the reality star's special day: