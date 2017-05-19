Playing Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Future Jr's 3rd Birthday -- See the Adorable Pics!

Future Jr. is all cheese for his threes!

Ciara's son turned three years old on Friday, and in honor of the little guy's birthday, she and husband Russell Wilson shared super sweet family photos to social media.

"The smile you make when you turn 3! I Love You!" the NFL quarterback shared on Instagram. "Happy Birthday! Love, Papa Russ."

The smile you make when you turn 3! I Love You! Happy Birthday! Love, Papa Russ. A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 19, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

MORE: Ciara Shares Sweet Pic of Hospital Bracelets a Week After Giving Birth to Daughter Sienna -- See the Pic!

"Singing #HappyBirthday To The Most Awesome Boy On Earth!" Ciara tweeted. "You bring us so much joy! The coolest 3 year old ever!! Mommy loves you so much!!❤️"

Singing #HappyBirthday To The Most Awesome Boy On Earth! You bring us so much joy! The coolest 3 year old ever!! Mommy loves you so much!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/WuKmL3vcIA — Ciara (@ciara) May 19, 2017

Future Jr.'s dad, Future, also wished his son a happy birthday, tweeting, "Happy Freebandz Day Baby Future. My King made 3 today."

Happy Freebandz Day Baby Future. My King made 3 today — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 19, 2017

Happy birthday, Future, Jr.!

WATCH: Ciara and Future Settle Child Custody Case

Meanwhile, Ciara and Wilson recently welcomed their first child together!

Watch the video below for more.