'Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen Apologizes After Arrest Following Dispute With Uber Driver

Sig Hansen has spoken out about his arrest.

The Deadliest Catch star took to social media to apologize on Thursday morning, after being arrested around 2 a.m. in Seattle, Washington, over a dispute with an Uber driver.

Seattle Police say that the 51-year-old seemed intoxicated when confronted by officers at his home, initially denying the altercation where he allegedly spit at the driver and kicked the vehicle, Seattle's KOMO reports.

"I got my family home. We're safe and sound. That's it," Hansen told officers, according to the police report, with regard to the Uber driver incident allegations, "Nope. So no is no. This means we're done."

The Discovery Channel TV personality was then handcuffed and taken to the station to be booked for investigation of assault and property destruction. A $2,000 bail was set, and Hansen was released from jail on Thursday afternoon.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dungeon Cove' Proves to Be the Deadliest Catch Yet With All-New Dangers

"Regarding the altercation last night, I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it," Hansen wrote on Twitter. "I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely."

Regarding the altercation last night, I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

"I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions," the reality star added.

I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

The Uber incident is not the only legal trouble Hansen is facing. The reality star's estranged 29-year-old daughter filed a civil case alleging her father molested her when she was two years old, according to court documents obtained by the Seattle Times. Hansen denies all the allegations in the lawsuit, calling it "nothing more than an old-fashioned shakedown."

WATCH: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Jake Harris Beaten and Robbed, Two Suspects in Custody