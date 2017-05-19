EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Son Flynn: I Never Thought I'd 'Open My Heart' Like This

Fatherhood really suits Orlando Bloom.

ET's Carly Steel chatted with the 40-year-old actor at the Hollywood premiere of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on Thursday night, and he shared how raising 6-year-old son Flynn has altered his way of thinking.

"I'm so in love with being a dad," he gushed. "I'm a very lucky man."

As for his favorite part of parenting, Bloom adorably answered, "Being a kid again, [and] re-experiencing life on that level."

Further praising his son, the doting dad added, "I have to say, [he opened] my heart in a way I never thought was possible."

"I just really thought I was never going to open my heart and he did it," Bloom continued. "It was amazing. Everything they say is true! Having a child changes everything."

