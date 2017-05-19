Serena Williams Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Black Bathing Suit -- See the Stunning Pics!

Serena Williams has that pregnancy glow!

The 35-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Friday with stunning new photos that show off her growing baby bump.

The mommy-to-be shared three new prenatal snaps, where she poses on a yacht while wearing a black one-piece bathing suit. Williams gently cradles her pregnant belly in the pics, with her gorgeous engagement ring from fiance Alexis Ohanian on full display.

In April, Williams inadvertently announced her pregnancy by sharing a bikini-clad Snapchat pic that was originally meant to be a private message. The baby news came four months after Williams and Ohanian revealed that they were engaged.

Between the wedding and a baby, Williams has a lot on her schedule these days, but she's looking happier than ever.

The athlete recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a "magical" bridal shower at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach in Miami, Florida, last weekend. Williams was joined by 20 of her close friends and family, including her mother, Oracene, and sisters, Venus, Lyn and Isha.

"Serena is one of my best friends, so a lot of love and thought went into planning the magical detail-oriented bridal shower weekend," event planner Val Vogt of The VLV Group revealed to ET. "There were constant surprises; from a painting party to unique bridal shower games to having a live fashion illustrator on the yacht."

