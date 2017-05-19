Taylor Momsen Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell After Touring With Soundgarden: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Taylor Momsen is heartbroken over the unexpected death of Chris Cornell.
The singer, whose band The Pretty Reckless was the opening act for Soundgarden's tour, wrote on Instagram on Friday, "My heart is broken. Still in a state of shock. I have no words right now except my heart pours out to his beautiful family and friends."
The Pretty Reckless also shared some kind words on Twitter, expressing their deepest sympathies to the rocker's family.
Our deepest sympathies to family and new friends we just had the privilege to join for an all too brief moment. Our hearts are with you https://t.co/XEWwi9ZHmL— The Pretty Reckless (@TPROfficial) May 19, 2017
Early Wednesday, the day of Cornell's death, Momsen had shared a photo of Soundgarden's albums and wrote about how wonderful her tourmates were.
"Tonight is our final show with Soundgarden at the Fox Theater in Detroit, great band, great people, wonderful crew, new family, thanks to all #tprtour2017," she captioned the Instagram pic.
The 52-year-old Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit. His cause of death was determined to be suicide by hanging, and came to a shock to his family and friends.
"Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled," Vicky Karayiannis, who married Cornell in 2004, said in a statement to ET. "He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."