Chris Cornell Repeatedly Told Wife, 'I Am Just Tired' Before Death, Police Report Says

Chris Cornell's wife, Vicky, asked his bodyguard to check on him the night he died.

According to a police report obtained by The Detroit News, the Soundgarden frontman sounded "groggy," and kept repeating "I am just tired," in his last phone call with his wife.

The police report states that Cornell's bodyguard, Martin Kirsten, was in Cornell's room at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday to help him fix his computer, after which Kirsten gave Cornell two Ativan pills, which the musician "takes for anxiety."

Vicky told police that she spoke with her husband at around 11:35 p.m., and at 12:15 a.m., called Kirsten to ask him to check on Cornell, "to see if he is alright, because he did not sound like he is OK." Vicky told Kirsten that Cornell repeated, 'I am just tired,' before hanging up the phone, the report says.

The police report states that Kirsten arrived at Cornell's room at the MGM Grand Hotel just after midnight on Thursday, only to find the door locked. Kirsten kicked the front door open, as well as the door leading to the bedroom suite after hotel security refused to let him inside.

Kirsten found the musician on the bathroom floor, according to the report filed by officers from the Detroit Police Gaming Unit, who responded to the scene. An MGM medic arrived at the room at 12:56 a.m., and EMS Unit 42 was at the scene by 1 a.m., after which an EMT unsuccessfully performed CPR on Cornell. At 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Cornell was pronounced dead.

ET confirmed on Thursday that Cornell's death was ruled suicide by hanging, however, in a statement to ET, Vicky said she wasn't convinced her husband's death was intentional.

"I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life," she said.

"Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled," she shared. "He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

