Prince's 6 Siblings Named Heirs to Singer's Estate, Judge Rules

Prince's six siblings have been named beneficiaries of his fortune, a Minnesota judge has declared.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide revealed the decision on Friday, making the late music icon's sister, Tyka Nelson, and his five half-siblings official heirs, the Associated Press reports.

Prince died last April from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid similar to morphine. He was 57.

At the time of his death, the "Purple Rain" singer did not have a will, opening the door for a court battle over his $300 million estate, much of which is expected to be eaten up by taxes.

While dozens of people have come forward claiming relation to Prince, many were rejected in court. Others, like an inmate who asserted that he was Prince's son, were ruled out through DNA testing.

However, Eide has agreed to consider the claimants who have filed appeals, provided that they are sent back to him by appellate courts. Meanwhile, the siblings named in Eide's declaration won't be allowed to collect from Prince’s estate without the judge's approval.

The riches include roughly $25 million in real estate that Prince acquired before his death, in addition to stockpiles of cash and 67 gold bars.

